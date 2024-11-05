Central Michigan voters are deciding 2 open congressional seats in the fight for the US House

DETROIT (AP) — Democrats are trying to defend two open congressional seats in central Michigan. Democrat Curtis Hertel Jr. and Republican Tom Barrett are vying for the 7th district seat vacated by Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her bid for the U.S. Senate. In the 8th district, Democratic state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet and former Trump administration immigration official Paul Junge are running to succeed longtime Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee. These tossup races are among the tightest in the country. Democrats seek to hold onto both seats as they try to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, the 2021 redraw of the 3rd and 10th districts continue to produce competitive races.

