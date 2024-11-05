Casey and McCormick square off in Pennsylvania race that could help Republicans pad their majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between three-term Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick could help Republicans pad their newfound majority in the chamber. McCormick led vote counting early Wednesday morning by about 100,000 votes, or 2%. But a significant number of votes remained uncounted. At Casey’s election night party at a hotel in his hometown of Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti expressed confidence that Casey would ultimately win once all votes were counted. But, she told partygoers just before midnight to go home in hopes that a result would become clear on Wednesday.

