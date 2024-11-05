AP Race Call: Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Scanlon, 65, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Delaware County, just outside Philadelphia. Scanlon beat Republican Alfeia Goodwin. Scanlon, a public interest lawyer before she ran for office, was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Scanlon the winner at 8:43 p.m. EST.

