AP Race Call: Democrat Lauren Underwood wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 14th Congressional District

Democrat Lauren Underwood won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. A former nurse, Underwood was first elected in 2018, unseating a four-term Republican and becoming the youngest Black woman to join the U.S. House. She defeated Republican James Marter, a software consultant, for a fourth term. The district outside Chicago includes western suburbs and rural communities. The Associated Press declared Underwood the winner at 10:18 p.m. EST.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.