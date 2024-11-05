Skip to Content
News

AP Race Call: Democrat James McGovern wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts’ 2nd Congressional District

By
New
Published 8:47 PM

Democratic Rep. James McGovern won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. McGovern, who was first elected to Congress in 1996, defeated independent candidate Cornelius Shea. Neal’s 2nd Congressional District includes Worcester, the second-largest city in the state. Throughout his tenure in Congress, McGovern has positioned himself as an advocate for human rights, campaign finance reform and social justice. McGovern has also made ending hunger one of his top priorities in office. He has also served as the top Democrat on the House Rules Committee. The Associated Press declared McGovern the winner at 10:47 p.m. EST.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content