AP Race Call: Democrat Bill Keating wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Bill Keating won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Wednesday. Keating, first elected to the House in 2010, pushed back a challenge from Republican Dan Sullivan. Keating represents the state’s 9th Congressional District, which includes the state’s South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod and the islands of Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. He serves on the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Armed Services. The Associated Press declared Keating the winner at 1:14 a.m. EST.

