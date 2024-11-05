2 adorable pygmy hippos pitted against each other in cuteness contest
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The Edinburgh Zoo has launched a cuteness contest between Haggis, its newborn pygmy hippo, and Moo Deng, the adorable mini hippopotamus that became a viral sensation at a Thailand zoo this summer. “Moo Deng? Who deng?” the Scottish zoo playfully posted Monday on the social media platform X. Moo Deng, a pudgy, pink-cheeked quickly became a social media star at Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The Scottish zoo is trying to cash in on some of the fame Moo Deng earned to draw attention to Haggis, though it later apologized for pitting the two against each other.