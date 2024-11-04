Georgia man arrested in Albany State University shooting that killed 1 and injured 4

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that killed one person and injured four others in October during homecoming weekend at Albany State University in Georgia. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that 18-year-old Jeremy Marshall was arrested last week. Police say Marshall has also been charged in connection with an August shooting in Albany that killed one person. The shooting happened near a campus concert. It killed 19-year-old De’Marion Tashawn Daniels from Newnan, Georgia. He was not enrolled at the 6,000-student university. Albany State interim President Lawrence Drake II has said the university is taking steps to ensure security.

