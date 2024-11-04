Chibuzo Agbo, Matt Knowling lead USC over Chattanooga 77-51 in Eric Musselman’s debut for Trojans

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo had 14 points, reserve Matt Knowling scored 13 points and Southern Cal cruised to a 77-51 victory over Chattanooga in a season-opening victory for first-year coach Eric Musselman on Monday night.

Agbo made 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range and 5 of 11 overall for USC. Knowling made all six of his shots and his only free throw.

Musselman takes over the Trojans program as they head from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten this season. Musselman most recently spent five seasons at Arkansas where he led the Razorbacks to a 111-59 record. He has the 10th best winning percentage of all active Division I coaches with at least nine seasons.

Honor Huff scored 17 points to lead Chattanooga. He made 5 of 13 from beyond the arc and missed twice from inside it.

Desmond Claude had eight of his nine points in the first half and reserve Wesley Yates III scored seven of his nine to help the Trojans build a 32-22 lead at intermission.

Knowling’s pullup jumper pushed the advantage to 55-34 with 10:56 left to play and the Trojans stayed in front by at least 20 the rest of the way.

USC made half of its 64 shots from the floor with eight 3-pointers in 25 attempts.

The Mocs shot just 27.8% overall (15 for 54) and 17.6% from distance (6 for 34).

The only other time the two schools squared off ended in a 73-46 USC victory in 2009 at the Puerto Rico Tip Off.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP collegebasketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball