Two California officers injured while chasing a robbery suspect

today at 8:19 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two officers suffered minor wounds while chasing after a robbery suspect in South Los Angeles on Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 9:00pm near 92nd Street and South Central Avenue. The two officers suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Investigators said the victim of the robbery also suffered a laceration to the head.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they took two people to the hospital.

LAPD's Southeast Division said the suspect was armed with a handgun and started threatening people before the shooting occurred.

Officers set up a search perimeter around the intersection but did not immediately find the suspect.

