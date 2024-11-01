Willie Nelson on his new album, cannabis cookbook, Kris Kristofferson and what makes a good song

NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Nelson, who is 91, will release “Last Leaf on the Tree” on Friday, his second studio album this year. It’s also his 76th solo studio album and 153rd album overall. Asked how many more he has in him, and he laughs and says he doesn’t know, but he hopes “there’s a few more.” “Last Leaf on the Tree” is Nelson’s first album produced entirely by his son Micah, which includes covers from Nelson staples like Neil Young, Nina Simone and Tom Waits to some less-than-obvious inclusions: a cover of the Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize??” and Beck’s “Lost Cause.” He hopes his legacy is fun and music.

