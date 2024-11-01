US is sending $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it is sending an additional $425 million in military assistance to Ukraine as Kyiv prepares to face Russian forces augmented by more than 10,000 North Koreans troops. This package includes weapons that will be pulled from existing U.S. stockpiles, including air defense interceptors, munitions for rocket systems and artillery, and armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons. The aid package announced Friday brings the total amount of military assistance the U.S. has provided Ukraine since Russia invaded in February 2022 to $60.4 billion.

