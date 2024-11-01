Dutch junior finance minister quits after questions over his personal investments

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch junior minister for finance has quit following criticism of his refusal to publish details of his personal investments. He is the first member of the new hard right-dominated Dutch Cabinet to resign since it was installed in July. Folkert Idsinga is a member of the New Social Contract party that campaigned last year on pledges to restore trust in elected officials following a string of government scandals. On Friday he insisted he had done nothing wrong, saying he had followed established procedures by declaring his investments to the official who vetted new Cabinet members and putting them into a holding foundation so that he could not interact with them while in office.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.