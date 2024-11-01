A judge delays the wrongful death lawsuit against Karen Read until after her criminal trial

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that Karen Read won’t have to give a deposition in her wrongful death lawsuit until after her criminal trial. The brief from Judge William M. White Jr. on Thursday effectively delays the lawsuit which blames Read for the death of her boyfriend who was a Boston police officer. The lawsuit also describes negligence by bars that continued to serve drinks to her despite signs she was drunk. Read’s attorney had requested the delay because the civil action would “adversely affect” her Fifth Amendment rights. John O’Keefe’s family opposes any delay.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.