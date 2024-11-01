9 arrested in federal investigation into drug trafficking at New Mexico prison

MILAN, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested eight people in connection with a suspected drug trafficking operation at a federal prison in the small New Mexico town of Milan. They said they made the arrests Wednesday when the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service raided 13 homes mostly in Albuquerque. Those arrested include two people currently incarcerated at the Cibola County Correctional Center. Authorities say the drug-dealing operation extended beyond the walls of the minimum-security prison to include inmates’ spouses, family members and associates.

