29 Nigerian children may be sentenced to death for protesting against cost-of-living crisis

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Twenty-nine minors in Nigeria could be facing the death penalty. The children were among 76 protesters arraigned Friday for participating in a protest against the country’s record cost-of-living crisis. Four of the children collapsed due to exhaustion before they could take their plea. A charge sheet shows the protesters are charged with ten felony counts, including treason, destruction of property, public disturbance, and mutiny. Frustration over the cost-of-living crisis has led to several mass protests in recent months. In August, at least 20 people were shot dead and hundreds of others were arrested at a protest demanding better opportunities and jobs for young people.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.