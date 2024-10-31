What to know about the unprecedented floods that killed at least 158 in Spain
MADRID (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses for hours. Two days after the deluge started on Tuesday, authorities say they have recovered 158 bodies and continue to search for an unknown number of missing people. The damage recalled the aftermath of a tsunami, with survivors left to pick up the pieces as they mourn their loved ones. Here is what to know about Spain’s deadliest storm in living memory.