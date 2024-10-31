The Taliban say blasts and gunfire in Iran targeted and killed at least 2 Afghans earlier this month

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A Taliban spokesman says explosions and gunfire in Iran targeted and killed at least two Afghans earlier this month. Iran has denied any shooting took place in the country’s restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which borders Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. The Taliban spokesman said on Thursday that explosions and gunfire targeted Afghans in the Kalgan Valley, within Iranian territory. He did not say who was responsible for the attack. The casualty figures are far lower than the ones given by an advocacy group, which alleged that Iranian security forces used firearms and rocket-propelled grenades in the assault.

