Moroccan authorities detain a human rights activist who accused government of ‘blackmailing’ France

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A Moroccan economist known for his work defending human rights has been detained after criticizing the government in remarks posted on social media during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the North African kingdom. Morocco’s state news agency says prosecutors apprehended Fouad Abdelmoumni in Casablanca on Wednesday and announced he was under investigation on suspicion of disseminating false information and accusing others of crimes on social media. If charged and convicted, he could face up to five years in prison under cybercrime statutes. During Macron’s visit, the activist alleged in a post that Morocco was attempting to “blackmail” France using methods including espionage and withholding cooperation on managing illegal immigration.

