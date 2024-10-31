Man sues Florida officers who severely beat him after foot chase

A Florida man has filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff’s officers who severely beat him last year after he ran from a traffic stop. Le’Keian Woods alleged Thursday that the three officers used excessive force that resulted in permanent injuries to his head, an eye and a kidney. Woods is suing Jacksonville officers Hunter Sullivan, Trey McCullough and former officer Josue Garriga for their roles in the 2023 beating that drew national attention for its severity. The beating left Woods with a ruptured kidney, a swollen face and bloodied lip. Sheriff T.K. Waters has called the beating justified because Woods didn’t comply with officers and they feared for their lives.

