Man pleads guilty to booking politicians and professors to brothels near Washington and Boston

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A second person has pleaded guilty to helping run a high-end brothel network whose clients around Boston and Washington D.C. Prosecutors say clients included elected officials, military officers, professors and lawyers. They say Junmyung Lee of Dedham, Massachusetts served primarily as the booking agent for the prostitution network. He pleaded guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to persuade, coerce or entice people to travel across state lines to engage in prostitution. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February. His pleas comes after Han Lee of Cambridge, Mass., pleaded guilty last month to running the operation.

