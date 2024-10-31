Locals enjoy YPD trick or treat event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department is holding its 14th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat event It’s a safe and family friendly place to enjoy the spooky season. YPD is partnering with local businesses and community members to put it on. There are 51 vendors, a maze, dj, a movie playing, and of course candy and food.



The Yuma County Anti Drug Coalition is also giving out free bags for everyone to trick or treat with.



“It’s a safe place. These are all your local businesses, community members putting this on. You know where the candy’s coming from. You’re not having to go across streets and go to strangers' houses and stuff. It’s a safe place to come, but it’s fun," said YPD Sergeant Lori Franklin.



Tickets are $1 or $5 for a fast pass. 100% of the proceeds go to the Arizona Law Enforcement Torch Run for the special olympics.



The event goes from 5:30-8:30pm at the Yuma County Fairgrounds..