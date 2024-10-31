Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shows off his ‘Ted Lasso’ look on Halloween

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear showed off his Halloween spirit Thursday. He was decked out as fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso at the start of his press conference. Only the mustache was missing. Beshear was decked out in a blue zip jacket, visor and sunglasses — the attire that comedian Jason Sudeikis made famous playing the title character — an American coaching a soccer team in London. The Democratic governor didn’t stay in character as Ted Lasso for long. He quickly removed the sunglasses and later took off the visor and jacket for the remainder of his update at the Kentucky statehouse.

