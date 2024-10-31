Ex-University Park mayor charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

UNIVERSITY PARK, Md. (AP) — A former mayor of University Park was charged with 28 counts related to child sexual abuse material after authorities searched his home Monday, according to local news reports. The Baltimore Sun reports that the investigation by state and federal authorities began while Joel Biermann was still serving as mayor of the small town in Prince George’s County. His successor took office in June following the town’s election. Biermann is accused of exchanging inappropriate Facebook messages in which he solicited sexually explicit material. An email seeking comment was sent to the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which represents Biermann.

