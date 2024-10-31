College student from China charged in Michigan illegal ballot case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A student from the University of Michigan faces criminal charges after authorities say an illegal ballot was cast in a rare case of a non-U.S. citizen voting. The student faces charges of perjury and attempting to vote as an unauthorized elector. Noncitizen voting is extremely rare in the U.S. and is almost always caught. Many Republicans and allies of former President Donald Trump have pushed false claims that noncitizens are voting in large numbers as a way to raise doubts about the election. Only citizens can vote in federal elections and every voter must attest to U.S. citizenship when they register.

