Bridges in Yellowstone and Denali parks are among dozens getting federally funded upgrades

Federal highway officials have announced $635 million of grants to repair or replace old bridges across the U.S. The grants awarded Thursday include improvements to a 200-foot-high bridge in Yellowstone National Park and the replacement of a bridge not far from a landslide zone in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. The money comes from a $1.2 trillion infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The latest grants target small- and medium-size bridges in 19 states. Maine will get the most money — nearly $133 million for a dozen bridges.

