Venezuela’s rejection from developing economies alliance heightens tensions with member Brazil

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s government is doubling down on its attacks against Brazilian foreign relations officials, accusing them of jeopardizing the diplomatic relations between the neighboring South American countries by acting on behalf of the interests of the United States. Wednesday’s broadsides from the government of President Nicolás Maduro came a day after a top foreign policy advisor to Brazil’s president said the country had not supported Venezuela’s bid to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies at the group’s recent summit in Russia. That move added to the monthslong tensions between both countries over the disputed results of Venezuela’s July presidential election and subsequent calls for transparency from Brazil and other nations.

