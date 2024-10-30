Skip to Content
Ted Cruz, Colin Allred make spirited final pitches to Texas voters in Senate race

JOURDANTON, Texas (AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Rep. Colin Allred are making their final pitches to Texas voters at campaign stops across the state as Election Day nears. Cruz continues to lean on immigration and limiting transgender rights as flashpoints for traditionally conservative voters. Allred blames Cruz for helping to overturn Roe v. Wade and limiting women’s access to reproductive healthcare. National Democrats have shifted money to the race, in a sign of optimism that they can win in a state where they haven’t held a statewide office in 30 years.

