Ohio Supreme Court finds attorney general erred in rejecting voting amendment based on title
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has found that Republican Attorney General Dave Yost lacked the authority to reject a voting-related amendment’s ballot petition solely because he objected to the title. In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, justices sided with a coalition of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, behind the “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights.” They ordered Yost to revisit his January rejection within 10 days and to make a decision based on the measure’s summary language, not its title. The court stopped short of ordering Yost to advance the amendment directly to the state Ballot Board, as plaintiffs had requested.