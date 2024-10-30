North Carolina’s historically Black colleges are mobilizing for Nov. 5, tapping an activist history

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s 10 historically Black colleges are going all out to get their nearly 40,000 students to vote. These campuses are steeped in a history of voter activism and in a prime position now to mobilize for Tuesday’s elections. Although the voter mobilization is not a partisan effort, this campaign has a graduate of a historically Black school running for president. Democrat Kamala Harris graduated from Howard University in Washington. The North Carolina Black Alliance is working with the state’s HBCU institutions to get students to the polls throughout the early voting season. Donald Trump narrowly won the swing state in 2020.

