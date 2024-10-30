Luxury SUV test: Edmunds compares the Lincoln Nautilus and Mercedes-Benz GLC

Shoppers looking to buy a luxury SUV can choose among many models from various brands. One of the newest competitors is the redesigned Lincoln Nautilus. It’s a significant improvement over the last model boasting a new sophisticated design and a massive 48-inch display screen. But is it good enough to top one of the segment’s leaders, the Mercedes-Benz GLC? Find out what the car experts at Edmunds think is the superior luxury SUV.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.