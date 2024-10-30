Jurors, judge and former prison director all ask for mercy for condemned South Carolina inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina death row inmate Richard Moore has more than 20 people asking the governor to spare his life in a clemency petition filed just two days before he is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 1999 killing of a store clerk. Included in the petition are pleas to reduce his punishment to life in prison from two jurors and the judge from his original trial. A former director of the state prison system says Moore deeply regrets his crime and is a force for good behind bars both for fellow inmates and his children and grandchildren. Gov. Henry McMaster will announce his decision minutes before Moore’s scheduled execution on Friday.

