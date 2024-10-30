Greece seeks tougher EU migration policies as it braces for impact of Mideast wars

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is seeking stricter European Union migration policies as it braces for a potential surge in migrants and refugees due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos said on Wednesday that the government is considering creating detention facilities on the islands of Rhodes and Crete after the rate of arrivals by sea has more than doubled, starting last fall. A landmark EU migration pact agreed on this year is to take effect following a new round of negotiations. Greek officials say they’re seeking amendments to create more robust deportation policies and tougher external border controls.

