El Centro man pleads guilty to threat sent to DEA agent

Published 5:34 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from El Centro pleaded guilty in federal court after admitting to sending a threatening email at a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent.

Jacob Enriquez was charged on June 6, 2024 when he sent an email, filled with profanity, to torture and kill the DEA agent and his family.

Enriquez admitted to sending the email and also admitted to sending similar threatening emails to the El Centro Police Chief and an El Centro doctor's office.

“Words have consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “And the consequences of threatening others with violence is a felony conviction.”

Enriquez is scheduled to be sentenced on January 31, 2025, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

