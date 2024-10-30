Central volleyball falls in playoff opener

The fourth seeded Spartans come back attempt falls short in the round of 16.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Steele Canyon Cougars defeated the Central Spartans 3-2 on Tuesday in the round of16 of the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs.

Steele Canyon advances to the quarterfinals. Central is eliminated from the postseason.

Steele Canyon won the first two sets. Central battled back winning both the third and fourth sets, tying the match and forcing a fifth set. The Cougars pulled through taking the hard fought match with a 15-13 victory in the deciding set.

"Im super proud of them," Central head coach Yvanna Lopez said. To come back from 2 down in a CIF game is really crazy. I told them you guys can do it and now they know for next year that they have that fight in them. We just need to find that fight sooner."

Steele Canyon will face Santana in the quarterfinals.