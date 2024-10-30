Afghan women cannot pray loudly or recite in front of other women, says Taliban minister

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban government minister says Afghan women are forbidden from praying loudly or reciting the Quran in front of other women. It’s the latest restriction on women following morality laws that ban them from raising their voice and baring their faces outside the home. Nobody from the ministry was immediately available Wednesday to clarify the official’s remarks or confirm if the prohibition would also become part of the morality laws. The Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Ministry said a day earlier that a nationwide teaching program will contribute to “shaping public perception” and increasing awareness of divine rulings.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.