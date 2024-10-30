Abortion-rights groups outspend opponents by more than 6 to 1 in ballot measure campaigns

The groups promoting abortion-rights amendments on the ballots in nine states have outraised their opponents by more than 6 to 1 and are spending far more on ads. The majority of the money is being raised and spent around the question before voters in Florida. There’s been an influx of campaign funding in South Dakota. That includes money from a national abortion-rights group for the first time. South Dakota is the only state where opponents have significantly outraised abortion-rights supporters. Nebraska has competing ballot measures. Anti-abortion groups there have a smaller edge. The opponents have run modest campaigns in some states.

