Ship owner in Baltimore bridge collapse seeks to blame others as liability case takes shape

BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner and manager of the container ship Dali are seeking to minimize their responsibility for the deadly Baltimore bridge collapse. Attorneys for the companies argued Tuesday that Maryland state officials should have better protected the bridge against ship strikes. They’ve also raised questions about whether the shipbuilder installed faulty electrical equipment. Meanwhile, lawyers for dozens of claimants seeking damages say the immediate focus should remain on where the two companies dropped the ball by sending an unseaworthy vessel into Maryland waters. A forthcoming judge’s order is expected to include a schedule and scope in the sprawling federal liability case.

