Prosecutor tells jury of a 9/11-style attack planned by Kenyan who trained as a pilot

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Kenyan man plotted a 9/11-style attack on a U.S. building before his plans were interrupted. The comments came Tuesday in opening statements for a trial in New York City. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon Bodansky told jurors that Cholo Abdi Abdullah plotted an attack for four years and trained in the Philippines to be a commercial pilot. Bodansky says Abdullah was almost finished with his training when he was arrested in July 2019 in the Philippines on local charges. He was transferred in December 2020 to U.S. law enforcement authorities who charged him with terrorism crimes.

