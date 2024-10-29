Imperial County departments to temporarily close for health fair

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some departments in the Imperial County will be closed due to an employee health fair to be held on Wednesday, October 30.

The following offices will be closed:

Air Pollution Control District

Assessor’s Office

Clerk of the Board

District Attorney

ICERS (Imperial County Employees' Retirement System)

Public Administrator’s Office and Area Agency on Aging

Public Health

Information & Technology

Planning & Development

Public Works

Treasurer & Tax Collector

Workforce & Economic Development

The employee health fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Human Resources and Risk Management Office will be closed all day.