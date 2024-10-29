Imperial County departments to temporarily close for health fair
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some departments in the Imperial County will be closed due to an employee health fair to be held on Wednesday, October 30.
The following offices will be closed:
- Air Pollution Control District
- Assessor’s Office
- Clerk of the Board
- District Attorney
- ICERS (Imperial County Employees' Retirement System)
- Public Administrator’s Office and Area Agency on Aging
- Public Health
- Information & Technology
- Planning & Development
- Public Works
- Treasurer & Tax Collector
- Workforce & Economic Development
The employee health fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Human Resources and Risk Management Office will be closed all day.