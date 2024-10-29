Skip to Content
Imperial County departments to temporarily close for health fair

By ,
Published 4:40 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some departments in the Imperial County will be closed due to an employee health fair to be held on Wednesday, October 30.

The following offices will be closed:

  • Air Pollution Control District
  • Assessor’s Office
  • Clerk of the Board
  • District Attorney
  • ICERS (Imperial County Employees' Retirement System)
  • Public Administrator’s Office and Area Agency on Aging
  • Public Health
  • Information & Technology
  • Planning & Development
  • Public Works
  • Treasurer & Tax Collector
  • Workforce & Economic Development

The employee health fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Human Resources and Risk Management Office will be closed all day.

