Funeral home owner jailed after 18 bodies found in various stages of decomposition, authorities say

DOUGLAS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a funeral home owner in south Georgia has been arrested and accused of neglecting human corpses after 18 bodies were found at the location in various stages of decomposition. Sheriff’s deputies said they made the discovery last weekend while serving an eviction notice at the business. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Monday that 39-year-old Chris Lee Johnson of Douglas has been charged with 17 counts of abuse of a dead body. No lawyer for Johnson is listed in online court filings. A judge on Monday said Johnson would remain in jail pending prosecution.

