As New York’s Democratic mayor deflects questions about Trump, some see act of self-preservation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has declined to say whether he opposes Donald Trump’s plan to launch the largest mass deportation operation in American history. The mayor also argued Tuesday that the Republican presidential nominee should not be considered a fascist. The comments fueled speculation that the Democratic mayor is seeking to align himself with Trump in hopes of securing legal protection after Adams was indicted last month on federal charges. If he were to win the presidency, Trump could halt the corruption case against Adams. The mayor previously endorsed Kamala Harris and said Tuesday that he had not changed his mind.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.