Mark Bittman turns his attention to the small chefs in your household with a cookbook for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Bittman has taught us how to cook everything, how to do it fast, how to bake and grill, how to prepare fish and vegetarian meals. This fall he’s targeting a different kind of home chef — the little ones. “How to Cook Everything Kids” is written for children aged 8-12 and is bursting with photos, cool graphics, advice and techniques to empower any mini-Julia Childs. The tone is less pedantic than encouraging, allowing room for smaller chefs to experiment and customize dishes. There are lists — like “9 Ways to Flavor Scrambled Eggs” — and recipes for substituting Soy Sauce Glaze with sweet-and-sour, peanut and hot variations.

