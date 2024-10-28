Hungary’s Orban highlights EU dysfunction with a surprise trip to Georgia

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is again highlighting what a dysfunctional family the 27 nations of the European Union can be on the global stage. Orban, considered Russia’s closest partner within the EU, just happens to hold the bloc’s rotating presidency, and he has used the position in ways that have highlighted internal divisions. Orban has been the spoiler on showing unity in confronting Russia for its war in Ukraine. Now, Georgia’s disputed election outcome has become another point of contention. Orban congratulated the Russia-leaning party that claimed victory over the weekend and has scheduled a surprise trip to the Georgian capital, while the EU has called for an investigation of the Georgian opposition’s claims of vote-rigging.

