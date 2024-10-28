How to protect yourself from scammers offering fake jobs

NEW YORK (AP) — In the last year, job scams have been on the rise, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center, a nonprofit that helps consumers with identity compromises and crime. Job scams are a type of impersonation scam, which involves a person pretending to be a recruiter or a company in order to steal money or information from a job seeker. An initial red flag to know is that scammers usually try to make the job very appealing for applicants.

