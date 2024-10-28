Georgia launches state-run Affordable Care Act website

ATLANTA (AP) — The 1.3 million Georgians enrolled in health care through the Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange can begin looking for options as of Monday through the state-based website. Open enrollment for Georgia Access begins Friday. Users can no longer use the ACA’s federal website. Unlike other states that have launched their own marketplaces, Georgia Access will give customers the option to enroll in health care through private web brokers. Officials say the state-based exchange will make it easier for Georgians to get coverage. But some worry private companies will prioritize profit and provide customers with poor coverage.

