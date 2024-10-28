Four things to know from Kamala Harris’ latest podcast interviews

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris recently went on two podcasts in hopes of reaching more voters as Election Day approaches. She talked to Shannon Sharpe, a former pro football player who hosts “Club Shay Shay,” and Brené Brown, an academic whose podcast is called “Unlocking Us.” Podcasts are popular stops for politicians in today’s media environment. Harris’ conversations covered a lot of the same ground as previous interviews but there are still new things to learn. She talked about Donald Trump’s appeal to Black voters, what she considers a “Black job” and why she tries to be on time.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.