Deputy shoots man who was holding shotgun in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was shot by a deputy and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

Deputies were called on October 28 at about 11:48 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the area of W. County 12th 1/2 Street near keithly-Williams Seeds.

A 51-year-old man was reported to have a shotgun and attempting to open a neighbor's door. Once deputies arrived on scene, the suspect didn't listen to commands and pointed the shotgun at the officials.

Deputies shot the man, who was later taken to Onvida Health due to serious injuries, says YCSO.

No other injuries were reported.

According to YCSO, the deputies involved with the shooting have been placed on modified duty.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

