A Minnesota woman is accused of turning in a ballot for her dead mother. A routine check caught it

A northern Minnesota woman accused of trying to submit a mail ballot for her recently deceased mother has been charged with three felonies. The case shows how routine safeguards thwart rare instances of attempted election fraud. Itasca County officials said Monday that the improper vote was caught because the state provides a monthly list of people who’ve died to election officials. The woman returned ballots for her and her mother in early October, and the county office overseeing local elections quickly verified that the mother had died in August. A court filing says the woman told an investigator that her mother was an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump who wanted to vote for him before she died.

