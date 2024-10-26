Catholic church reform process expected to disappoint hopes of more equity for women

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A yearslong process to reform the Catholic Church closes Saturday with recommendations that are expected to fall far short of hopes that women would be given more equity but reflect the pope’s aims for a church that at least listens more to its flock. The Vatican’s top doctrinal officer, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, told the extraordinary assembly of 368 bishops and laypeople this week that Pope Francis said the moment for allowing ordination of women as ordained deacons in the church “is not ripe.” The multi-year synod process had sparked great hopes for change especially for women, who have long complained that they are treated as second-class citizens in the church.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.